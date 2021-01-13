Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 157,745 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,745 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $93,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.42 and its 200-day moving average is $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

