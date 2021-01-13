Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,929 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average is $202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.