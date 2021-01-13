Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

