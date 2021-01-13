Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. KBC Group NV increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in IQVIA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

