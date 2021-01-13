Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after buying an additional 284,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,722,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

