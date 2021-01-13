Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $211.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

