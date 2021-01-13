Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock valued at $79,022,493. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

