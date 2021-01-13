Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

