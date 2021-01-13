Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,057 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

