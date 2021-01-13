Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $115.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

