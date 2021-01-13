Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,860 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 46.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Sysco stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.