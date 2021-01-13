Founders Capital Management Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $109.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

