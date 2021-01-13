Founders Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,500 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 116.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 186.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NWPX stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

