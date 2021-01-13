Founders Capital Management Buys New Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.05 and its 200-day moving average is $241.91. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

