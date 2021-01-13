Founders Capital Management Invests $39,000 in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

NYSE RFP opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $50,001.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.