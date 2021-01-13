Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.