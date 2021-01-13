Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLPC. TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $358.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

