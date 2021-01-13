Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTOO opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $281.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.07. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

