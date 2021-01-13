Founders Capital Management Takes $59,000 Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,934.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,379 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

