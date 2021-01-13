Founders Capital Management Takes $71,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 122,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

