Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Shares Gap Down to $105.00

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.00, but opened at $101.50. Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) shares last traded at $98.07, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73.

In other Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) news, insider Chris Dent bought 5,128 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,025.44 ($6,565.77). Also, insider David Poutney bought 20,000 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,778 shares of company stock worth $2,637,644.

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) Company Profile (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

