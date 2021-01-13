Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 56.6% in December

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,360. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,785,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 112.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 361,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191,107 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 290,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

