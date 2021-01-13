Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $160.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $143.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.75 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $149.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

