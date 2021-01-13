frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 37.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

