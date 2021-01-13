Fruth Investment Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 380,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,618. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

