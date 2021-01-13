Fruth Investment Management Lowers Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 160,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

