Fruth Investment Management Sells 405 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,090 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 164,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of BR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,426. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

