Fruth Investment Management Sells 650 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Albany International by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albany International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Albany International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Albany International by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

