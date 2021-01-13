Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. FMR LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $253.71. 37,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,642. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $257.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

