fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $9.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 77,004,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,673,254. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

