Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €37.25 ($43.82) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.12.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

