Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.14 ($50.75).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FPE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €37.25 ($43.82) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.12.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

