Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.83. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 228,229 shares trading hands.

FLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

