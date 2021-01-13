Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 572,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

