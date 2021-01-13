Fusion Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.02 or 0.97753380 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,102,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,532,840 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

