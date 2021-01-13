FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

QSR stock opened at C$79.71 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$89.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s payout ratio is 111.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

