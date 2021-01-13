FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Issued By Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of TGNA opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth $80,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

