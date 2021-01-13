FY2020 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.