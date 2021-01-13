FY2020 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Lowered by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $200.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 119.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in Global Payments by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Global Payments by 1,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global Payments by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

