FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $6.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,816,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,165,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

