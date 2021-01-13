FY2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of QSR opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,791,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

