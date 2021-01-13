FY2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.79). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $12,048,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.