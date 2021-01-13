FY2021 Earnings Estimate for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $11.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

GD opened at $153.50 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

