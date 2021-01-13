FY2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Halliburton by 88.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.