FY2021 EPS Estimates for Knowles Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knowles in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Knowles’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Knowles stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.13, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 36.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Knowles by 115.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Knowles by 113.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

