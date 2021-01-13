FY2022 Earnings Forecast for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By G.Research

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Investment analysts at G.Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE RPM opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

