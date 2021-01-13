FY2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of PRPL opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

