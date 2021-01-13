G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.47. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

