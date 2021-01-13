Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GMP stock opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.75 ($0.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.10.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) Company Profile

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

