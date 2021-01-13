GameCredits (GAME) One Day Volume Hits $83,184.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. GameCredits has a market cap of $7.27 million and $83,184.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00393245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,974,659 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

